WIN TICKETS TO WET ELECTRIC!

The Morning Mess has your chance to win a pair tickets to Wet Electric at Big Surf Waterpark!
Check out below for how you can win tickets!
How to Win
Listen to Jeana Monday through Friday!
- Tune into Jeana this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: April 29, 2017, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Venue: Big Surf Waterpark
- Address: 1500 N McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281
For more information, click here!