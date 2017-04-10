Win Tickets to Shawn Mendes!

#Kidtopia Festival For Kids- Info - Tickets

April 10, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Live 101.5, Shawn Mendes

Live 101.5 has your chance to win tickets to see Shawn Mendes at Gila River Arena on Saturday, July 15 2017!

How to Win

Listen to Jeana This Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Jeana this Monday through Friday!
  • Call in to 602-260-1015 when given the cue to call.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Shawn Mendes!

Event Information

  • Date: Saturday, July 15 2017
  • Venue: Gila River Arena
  • Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!

