Win Chris Brown Tickets!

Live 101.5 has your chance at a pair of tickets to see the Party Rock Tour with with Chris Brown, Fabolous. O.T. Genasis and Kap G!
How to Win
Listen to the Morning Mess Monday through Friday!
- Listen to the Morning Mess this Monday through Friday
- When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-1015
- Be the selected caller, and you win tickets!
Event Information
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2017
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more information on Chris Brown, click here!