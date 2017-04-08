Where Did Jay-Z’s Music Go!?

OMG! Say it ain’t so! I’m a pop music fan first and foremost, but who doesn’t love Jay-Z’s music? I grew up with it!

The music that we have grown to love has disappeared from the internet almost altogether… all but in one place, TIDAL.

The Blueprint rapper has silently opted to remove his music from all streaming services except his own for fans to enjoy. There are more exclusives on the streaming services including a release from Juanes. And if you want to learn more about it check it out here:

http://tidal.com/us

