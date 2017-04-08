Pay Gap Between Men & Women In Phoenix

#Kidtopia Festival For Kids- Info - Tickets

April 8, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Equal Pay Day

I mentioned on air how the pay gap between men and women, according to the US Census, is about 20 cents apart. Meaning, for every dollar a man makes – a woman only makes 80 cents. Which is total trash.

But according to this AZCentral article, that gap has shrunk significantly in the valley of the sun. Apparently, for every dollar a man makes here, a woman makes 91.1 cents. That gap is far smaller than the average of the country.

I’m curious to know what your thoughts are on this – do you agree we are doing better than the country? What are your experiences with gender discrimination in the workplace?

