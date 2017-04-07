Harry Styles Debuts Solo Single ‘Sign of the Times’

By Radio.com Staff

Harry Styles has released his debut solo single “Sign of the Times.”

“It’s a bit weird, I feel like I’ve been hibernating for so long now and you hear it in the safety of the studio and now it’s time to give birth,” the former One Direction singer told the BBC. “It’s the song I’m most proud of writing.”

And proud he should be. “Sign of the Times” is a quantum leap for the One Direction vocalist, miles from the commercial pop for which he’s normally recognized. The song, which is reminiscent of a David Bowie ballad, starts with a delicate piano as Styles sings, “Just stop your crying it’s the sign of the times/ Welcome to the final show / Hope you’re wearing your best clothes/ You can’t prop the door on your way to the sky/ You were pretty good down here, but you ain’t really good.”

After a falsetto, pre-chorus, “Sign of the Times” blossoms into a full-blown cinematic soundscape, replete with strings and declarative guitar.

