Jeana interview with Mod Sun

Had the pleasure of chatting with Mod Sun today, on day ONE of his tour. The guy is clearly full of life, love, and happiness. The energy he puts off is real. And that’s without even seeing the live show; which he described as a “drive-in movie” with real cars on the stage, a projector backdrop too. He wants this to feel like you’re watching pieces of a movie when you come to see him. The thought and level of detail he put into this show is noticeable with how he talks about it. All while keeping in mind that nothing is perfect… (to help stay sane) – I don’t want to spoil the interview too much so I’ll end this by letting you know how he stays grounded in all the madness… Enjoy nature once a day.