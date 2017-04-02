WIN TICKETS TO WET ELECTRIC!

#Kidtopia Festival For Kids- Info - Tickets

April 2, 2017 11:59 PM
The Morning Mess has your chance to win a pair tickets to Wet Electric at Big Surf Waterpark!

Check out below for how you can win tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 7 AM Hour Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into the Morning Mess during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: April 29, 2017, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Venue: Big Surf Waterpark
  • Address: 1500 N McClintock Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, click here!

