WIN TICKETS TO TOVE LO!

April 2, 2017 11:59 PM
Filed Under: Bootleg Kev, Livewire, Tove Lo

Bootleg Kev has your chance to win a pair tickets to see Tove Lo at Livewire!

Check out below for how you can win tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 8 PM Hour Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into LIVE 101.5 during the 8 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: April 19, 2017
  • Venue: Livewire
  • Address: 7320 E. Indian Plaza Scottsdale, AZ

For more information, click here!

