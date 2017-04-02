WIN TICKETS TO KIDTOPIA!

The Morning Mess has your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to Kidtopia at Schnepf Farms!

Check out below for how you can win tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 9 AM Hour Monday through Friday!

Tune into the Morning Mess during the 9 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: April 22, 2017, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Venue: Schnepf Farms

Address: 24610 S. Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

For more information, click here!