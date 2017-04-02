WIN TICKETS TO CLEAN BANDIT!

Bootleg Kev has your chance to win a pair tickets to see Clean Bandit at the Marquee!

Check out below for how you can win tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 8 PM Hour Monday through Friday!

Tune into LIVE 101.5 during the 8 PM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: April 8, 2017, doors at 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Marquee Theatre

Address: 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, click here!