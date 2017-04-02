#Kidtopia Festival For Kids- Info - Tickets

Phoenix Pride Parade with the Morning Mess!! 4-2-17

April 2, 2017 1:14 PM
Celebration, downtown phoenix, Double decker bus, Joey Boy, Live 101.5, Natasha Castles, Jessica Jinger, aneesh, EC Rock, Phoenix Pride Parade

The LIVE 101.5’s Morning Mess strutted their way down the Phoenix Pride Parade today!! Of course we had an AMAZING time out there with everyone celebrating and cheering with tons of positive energy!!! Joey Boy, Natasha Castles, and Producer EC Rock rocked it but Aneesh just killed it!! We loved watching everyone dance with us! Thanks to Rob Olson and his Double Decker Bus we kept the party going! If you missed out on the fun then make sure to check out the pictures from today’s Parade right HERE..

