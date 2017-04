Calvin Harris just recently blessed us with ‘Slide’ featuring Frank Ocean and Migos, and has continued to create noteworthy collabs, blending very different genres of music together with the likes of Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande in his brand new song called ‘Heatstroke’. Check out the full article and preview of Harris’ new song below.

