The “Original Aunt Viv” Reacts to the Fresh Prince Reunion

The internet went crazy when this photo of the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ cast reunion surfaced. We’re sad James Avery wasn’t able to be a part of it 😦

Someone who is especially upset at the photo is the “Original Aunt Viv” actress Janet Hubert. She took to her Facebook page to express her feelings:

“I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the a– wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level,” Hubert posted. “I am not offended in the least, by this photo… it was an event for Karen’s charity. It does however prompt me to take some meetings in Hollywood to pitch my memoir PERFECTION IS NOT A SITCOM MOM, and tell of the behind the scenes story before I leave this earth.”