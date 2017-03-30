Katy Perry, Lorde, Solange, More Added to Glastonbury 2017 Festival

By Jon Wiederhorn

The 2017 Glastonbury has revealed many more of this year’s high-powered acts, proving once again why it’s considered one of the biggest and best summer festivals in England. As previously announced, Ed Sheeran, Radiohead and Foo Fighters will headline the event, and now festival organizers have confirmed that they will be joined by Katy Perry, Lorde, Solange, Major Lazer and many others.

The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset England from June 21 to 25 and tickets have been sold out since October.

Those lucky enough to have tickets will also get to see: The xx, Barry Gibb, Run the Jewels, Anderson .Paak, Stormzy, The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, Haim, Alt-J, Clean Bandit, Glass Animals, George Ezra and more. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit Glastonbury’s official website.