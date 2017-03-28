Lorde Impersonator Fools New Zealand Fans

By Hayden Wright

A Lorde impersonator duped fans in New Zealand by promising a live performance of “Green Light” in total darkness. The hoax took place at the Grey Lynn public library, where an Aukland crowd of 100 gathered to see Lorde live. The crowd went crazy for the strange event and guests began sharing ecstatic updates on social media.

“You know you are in Auckland City when Lorde casually rocks out as the surprise guest at your local No Lights No Lycra hosted at the community library,” one attendee wrote on Facebook, according to New Zealand’s NewsHub. “Those are some pretty stoked faces right there!”

Team Lorde was right on top of the “fake news.” Her mother, Sonja Yelich, tweeted “weird – we are in London rn – me n @ lorde.”

Lorde chimed in as well: “this is deeply fake news but quite cute lol”

The singer also shared a photo of herself eating a cream egg in the United Kingdom, apparently firming up her alibi: “we in london and i got my creme egg beeetch.”

See how the saga played out on social media here:

