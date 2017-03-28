Liam Payne Thanks Fans for Kind Messages after Son’s Birth

By Jon Wiederhorn

Ex-One Direction member Liam Payne has reached out to fans to thank them for congratulating him and his partner Cheryl Cole (ex-Girls Aloud singer) on the birth of their son.

On Monday (March 27) Payne tweeted, “Thank you to everyone for the love and supportive messages for myself and @CherylOfficial. It really means a lot.”

The couple’s son was born on Wednesday (March 23) and they announced the news to fans on Saturday (March 26). At the time, the baby did not yet have a name.