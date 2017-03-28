DJ Khaled to Star in ‘Pitch Perfect 3’

By Annie Reuter

DJ Khaled dropped some big news on Monday (March 27) when he uploaded several short video clips to Twitter of the set of Pitch Perfect 3 and revealed that he will be starring in the film, which is set for release December 22.

While Khaled didn’t reveal his role in the movie, he let fans speculate by showing them several clips, which featured Khaled with actress Elizabeth Banks and surrounded by U.S. Army troops. He also posted an Instagram shot of his family watching him rehearse.

Khaled will join returning lead actresses Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson in the third installment of the film series, which follows a cappella singing group the Barden Bellas. The cast also includes Banks, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp, Ruby Rose, Brittany Snow, John Lithgow and Trinidad James. For more insight into Khaled’s role, see his social media posts below.

