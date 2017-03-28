Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon Play Teen Girls in “Ew!’ Sketch

By Hayden Wright

One of Jimmy Fallon’s most enduring sketches is Ew!, the bit where he and a guest impersonate fashion and social media-crazy teenage girls. Last night, Demi Lovato played second fiddle to Fallon and the duo discussed selfies, spring flings and why they’re “besties forever and ever.”

Demi held her own in the comedy department, practicing kissing on an Ed Sheeran pillow (Fallon’s had Mario Lopez’s face on it). They also did a quickfire round of “Ew” ratings and evaluated everything from Thin Mints to Tom Wilkinson.

Watch the latest installment of Ew! below: