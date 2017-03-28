#Kidtopia Festival For Kids- Info - Tickets

Circle K with Coca Cola and Aneesh on 83rd Avenue and Camelback! 3-28-17

March 28, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: 101.5 Live, aneesh, Chainsmokers, Final Four

It’s almost time for the final four championship! The live 101.5 entourage and Aneesh came out to Circle K on 83rd Avenue and Camelback to find four lucky winners to have VIP access to the Chainsmokers concert, as well as an opportunity to win 2 tickets to the final four championship game! A whole crowd came out and signed up for the chance to win!! Thanks to Coca Cola and Circle K for letting us come out to reward loyal 101.5 listeners with some cool prizes!!!

 

To check out pictures from the event, click HERE!

More from Aneesh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live