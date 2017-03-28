Circle K with Coca Cola and Aneesh at 83rd Avenue and Glendale! 3-28-17

It’s almost time for the final four championship! The live 101.5 entourage and Aneesh came out to our Circle K stop of the day on 83rd Avenue and Glendale to find four lucky winners to have VIP access to the Chainsmokers concert, as well as an opportunity to win 2 tickets to the final four championship game! A whole crowd came out and signed up for the chance to win!! Thanks to Coca Cola and Circle K for letting us come out to reward loyal 101.5 listeners with some cool prizes!!!

To check out pictures from the event, click HERE!