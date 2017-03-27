#Kidtopia Festival For Kids- Info - Tickets

WIN TICKETS TO THE NCAA SEMI-FINALS!

March 27, 2017 2:47 PM

The Morning Mess has your chance to win a pair tickets for the NCAA Semi-finals on Saturday, April 1, 2017, thanks to Coke.

Check out below for how you can win tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 8 AM Hour Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into the Morning Mess during the 8 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: April 1, 2017
  • Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium
  • Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!

