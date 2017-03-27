WIN TICKETS TO THE NCAA SEMI-FINALS!

The Morning Mess has your chance to win a pair tickets for the NCAA Semi-finals on Saturday, April 1, 2017, thanks to Coke.
Check out below for how you can win tickets!
How to Win
Listen During the 8 AM Hour Monday through Friday!
- Tune into the Morning Mess during the 8 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: April 1, 2017
- Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium
- Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305
For more information, click here!