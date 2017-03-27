#Kidtopia Festival For Kids- Info - Tickets

WIN TICKETS TO KIDTOPIA!

March 27, 2017 3:17 PM

LIVE 101.5 PRESENTS #KIDTOPIA! It’s Arizona’s coolest interactive festival built just for kids!

Check out performances by Disney Music Group Artist’s Olivia Holt and Forever In Your Mind! Plus, it’s hosted by Peyton List one of the stars of the popular TV shows “Jessie” and “Bunk’d”!

How to win:

Listen During the 12 PM Hour Monday through Friday!

  • Tune in to Jeana during the 12 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: April 22, 2017

Venue: Schnepf Farms

Address: 24610 S Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

For more information, click here!

