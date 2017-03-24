Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ Soothes Crying Baby

By Amanda Wicks

There’s something about Ed Sheeran that soothes even the fussiest baby, at least according to a new viral video.

Gareth Nye tweeted a video of his four-month-old daughter Gracie crying…until he begins playing Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” in the background. To be fair, the song’s intro does have a childlike instrumental quality to it.

Speaking with the Liverpool Echo, Nye explained that Gracie was born with hip dysplasia and must wear a corrective device all the time. Although she’s been suited with the device since she was two-weeks-old, sometimes it upsets her, hence the crying.

But at least now her parents have a secret weapon in their back pocket. “She loves all [Sheeran’s] songs,” Nye said, “but ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Perfect’ from his new album seem to be her favorites. I think she’s his youngest fan!” (via NME).