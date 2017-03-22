Ed Sheeran Honored by Songwriters Hall Of Fame

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ed Sheeran, whose recent album ÷ is the biggest record in the country, will be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the 2017 Hal David Starlight Award. Created in 2004, the award recognizes young artist’s contributions to the craft. Past winners include Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Drake, Jason Mraz, Rob Thomas, and John Mayer.

“Ed Sheeran has accomplished so much in pop music that it is hard to believe he is only 26. He is not an overnight sensation, however, having immersed himself in songwriting, recording and performing since his early teens.” Songwriters Hall of Fame co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff told People. “His natural talent as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer has brought him well-deserved success.”

The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 48th annual induction dinner will take place June 15 in New York City. Sheeran joins a list of inductees that includes Jay Z, Max Martin, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, and Robert Lamm & James Pankow from Chicago.