Win tickets to see Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias!!

March 20, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Enrique Iglesias, Talking Stick Resort Arena, The Morning Mess

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias at Talking Stick Resort Arena on June 14!!

Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 7 AM Hour Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into the Morning Mess during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

For more information, click here!

