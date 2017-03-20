Win tickets to see Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias!!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias at Talking Stick Resort Arena on June 14!!

Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 7 AM Hour Monday through Friday!

Tune into the Morning Mess during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: June 14, 2017

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!