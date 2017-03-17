Identity of DJ Khaled’s ‘They’ Revealed?

By Amanda Wicks

Rick Ross’ new album Rather You Than Me is chocked full of revealing information. Besides divulging that Ross once warned Meek Mill not to date Nicki Minaj and that he’s long been upset with Birdman and Cash Money Records, he may also have revealed exactly who DJ Khaled means whenever he references “They” in his music.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Rick Ross’ ‘Rather You Than Me’

It’s a term Khaled has used to sum up haters or anyone who wants to bring him down. Listeners might have thought he was being philosophical about critics, but according to Ross there’s someone specific involved: Birdman.

Ross’ diss track “Idols Become Rivals” takes aim at Birdman, but near the end he invokes Khaled’s name to defend him. “And what hurt me the most, n—-/ Is how you did my brother Khaled, n—-/ Khaled was loyal to you, n—-/ The pain I seen in my brother’s eye, n—-/ FaceTimin’ my n—-, n—-/ He took that to the chin, n—-/ That’s why my n—- blessed/ That’s why my n—- Khaled blessed,” he raps.

That reference has fans thinking “They” is actually a thinly veiled reference to Birdman considering Khaled’s We The Best Music label used to be housed under Cash Money Records, but the two parted ways in 2015.

It’s not a connection Ross makes explicitly, but there are enough puzzle pieces in place to develop the rumor into one of the Internet’s best this year.

When Rick Ross discloses who Dj Khaled is referring to as "they" and it's been Birdman this whole time https://t.co/uOwlsB0skU —

Jai (@BJai23) March 17, 2017