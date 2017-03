The LIVE 1015 Entourage was out at Rawhide in Chandler for the Pot of Gold Music Festival! Rae Sremmurd, Desiigner, and G-Eazy all performed and shut down the stage, the entire crowd was having a blast! Also, a few lucky listeners who stopped by the LIVE Suburban outside got hooked up with some free Boost Mobile Swag! If you missed out, feel free to check out the pictures from the event here!