Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Rae Sremmurd Appear on Mike WiLL Made-It’s ‘Ransom 2’

By Amanda Wicks

Mike WiLL Made-It has produced some of the hottest hip-hop and R&B tracks to grace the airwaves in recent years, including Rae Sremmurd’s big single “Black Beatles,” and he returns at the end of the month with his next album Ransom 2.

Ransom 2 is stacked to the brim with big name features. Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, Future and more appear throughout the 17 tracks. Rae Sremmurd team up with the producer once again. The brothers appear on “Perfect Pint” alongside Lamar and Gucci Mane, and Swae Lee has his own feature on ‘Bars of Soap.”

Ransom 2 marks the follow-up to Mike’s 2014 release Ransom; the album drops on March 24th.