Machine Gun Kelly & Hailee Steinfeld Team for ‘At My Best’

By Radio.com Staff

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new track titled “At My Best,” which features Hailee Steinfeld.

“I wrote this song as a message for help,” Kelly begins. “On behalf of anybody finding theirself, I wrote this letter to numb your pain, ’cause every day I wake up I’m feeling the same.”

“I shout, I swear, I get angry, I get scared,” Steinfeld sings on the hook. “I fall, I break, I mess up, I make mistakes, but if you can’t take me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best.”

Kelly, aka Richard Colson Bake, is riding high on the success of this breakthrough single “Bad Things,” which featured former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello. The Cleveland rapper is doubtlessly hoping this new track will have similar appeal.

Check out the new collaborative track below.