Mischa Barton Gets 2 Restraining Orders Over Sex Tape

March 16, 2017 6:20 AM
Mischa Barton has had an intense 2017 and it’s only March.

Reports came out that an anonymous source was shopping around a sex tape featuring Barton and it appears to be true. Fortunately, it looks like The OC star has nailed 2 of her ex-boyfriends with restraining orders. It’s believed that one of these ex-boyfriends is the culprit behind the potential sex tape leaking.

TMZ dropped some knowledge (click HERE for more details) on the names of the suspects: Jon Zacharias and Adam Shaw. We’re hoping everything works out for Mischa. This sounds awful :(.

