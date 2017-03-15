This Plastic Surgery Company Specializes in Turning You Into Ivanka Trump

Apparently, there’s a lot of woman in China getting this surgery to look like Ivanka Trump which is why this Chinese surgery company starting specializing in transforming woman:

“Young women in China like to change their looks to copy film stars’ eyes, noses, and lips. No doubt young women here want Ivanka’s big eyes, her pretty nose and lips, and her flawless figure. Her facial features, disposition and appearance are perfect, no matter whether they are judged by the beauty standards of the East or the West.”