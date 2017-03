Taylor Swift is done fighting with Spotify over royalties of her music and has decided to remove her entire catalog all together from the streaming service.

Rumor has is: Taylor might be following in Jay-Z’s foot steps and starting her very own streaming service & calling it Swifties (HOW APPROPRIATE) she’s looking to launch a line of music products, including guitars, guitar picks, guitar straps and drumsticks.As well as other mediums to bring the music community together.