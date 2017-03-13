WIN TICKETS TO MY NANA’S SALSA CHALLENGE!

The 33rd Annual My Nana’s Best Tasting Salsa Challenge is a two-day-long festival featuring the #1 condiment in the U.S. – SALSA!! And Live 101.5 wants to send you and a friend to this “SPICY” event!
How to win:
Listen During the 4 PM Hour Monday through Friday!
- Tune in to Natasha Castles during the 4 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: March 25-26, 2017
- Venue: Steele Indian School Park
- Address: 300 E Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ 85012
For more information, click here!