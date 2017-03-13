Ed Sheeran to Guest in Game of Thrones

March 13, 2017 6:39 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Game Of Thrones, SXSW

It’s been confirmed by David Benioff and Dan Weiss that Ed Sheeran will guest star in the final season of Game of Thrones.

They also confirmed this eighth season is going to be 6 episodes long, so we’ll definitely catch the Shape of You singer!

Confirmation came from the SXSW panel this Sunday. The actors at SXSW also admitted that it’s not the easiest working with musical artists – because the day-to-day work schedule on these shows can be grueling.

Fear not, it’s confirmed that Sheeran was a champ on set. We can’t wait to see!

 

 

More from Aneesh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live