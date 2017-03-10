Taylor Swift stalker sneaks into her apartment building … gets arrested

A man was arrested in New York City for burglary, stalking, and trespassing after he wound up outside Taylor Swift’s apartment door. Reports say he showed up to her apartment building at least 4 times in 2 months, hoping to meet her. Hopped the wall to her building and snuck his way inside… This is definitely part of the down-side to fame. But thankfully he’s been arrested and court-ordered to stay away. Hopefully that will help Taylor sleep better at night.