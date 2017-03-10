Kristen Stewart talks about why she shaved her head

I’m sure you saw her new buzzed, platinum head, (which I love on her) and she’s telling us her reason behind doing it. Actually, reasons. First – she’s always wanted to rock a buzzed head. I mean who doesn’t love running their hands over a nice freshly shaved buzz cut. Just sayin’ ! Second – she landed a new role as a Mechanical Engineer working on an Oil Rig underwater. Pretty intense!

