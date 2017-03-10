Help Strike Out Poverty this weekend

March 10, 2017 3:33 PM
I love this! Coming up this Saturday at the Rock Bar in Scottsdale  is the Strike Out Poverty event.

Says here that MLB players, current and retired, from all over the country will be there to help benefit a Phoenix-based, International non-profit called, Food for the Hungry. If you come you can meet players, join their auction and get in for the raffle. Striking Out Poverty T-Shirts will be available by Athlete’s Brand for purchase.

The suggested donation for entry is $20, and you’ll get to enjoy live music, food AND drinks!  To read more… click here!

 

When: Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 7-9pm

 

Where: Rock Bar in  Scottsdale

