Britney Spears Shows off Basketball Skills

By Hayden Wright

Social media is Britney Spears’ favorite place to broadcast her fitness regime, from insane lunges to feats of grace and coordination. Yesterday, Britney shared a video of herself shooting a basketball with a friend, and her skills are impressive.

She captioned the video: “Perfect day to shoot some hoops,” and she’s right. Wherever she is, it looks gloriously warm and sunny wherever she is.

Basketball is a family affair for the Spears clan: Last month, her sister Jamie Lynn shared footage of daughter Maddie playing basketball after recovering from a serious ATV accident.

Watch Britney dominate the court here: