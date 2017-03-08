A round of applause for LOVE please! 🙂 Reports are saying that Jennifer and Ben have decided to try to work it out. They love each other, and love their children. I really hope it all turns out well for them! ❤
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck divorce called off – YAYMarch 8, 2017 9:48 AM
Actor/director Ben Affleck and wife actress Jennifer Garner arrive on the red carpet for the 85th Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO/FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)