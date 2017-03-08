Britney Spears Shouts Out Her Heroes on International Women’s Day

Spears shows love to the icons who inspire her. March 8, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Britney Spears, Madonna

By Radio.com Staff

Artists from across the musical spectrum have taken to social media to share their thoughts on International Women’s Day. Britney Spears marked the occasion by shouting out two inspirational artists.

Related: Madonna, Adele, Alicia Keys Support ‘A Day Without A Woman’ Protest

“@Madonna & @Beyonce… 2 of the many women who inspire me,” she captioned a split image of the iconic artists. “Always fierce throughout their careers. Thank you for being amazing.”

Check out Britney’s tweet below.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From LIVE 101.5 Phoenix

Get The App
Artist Interviews & Performances

Listen Live