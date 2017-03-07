Chance The Rapper Donates One Million Dollars To Chicago Public Schools

Three time Grammy award winner & Chicago native Chance The Rapper showed out yesterday as he announced he would be donating ONE MILLION dollars to the Chicago Public School system!!!!!!

“Today, I am proud to announce that I am donating $1 million to CPS,” he said. “This donation was made possible by my fans, through ticket sales for my upcoming tour and an unprecedented coordination from Live Nation, AEG, and Ticketmaster, competing corporations who were able to band together — also with independent promoters and venues across the country — to use funds from ticket sales to donate to CPS…I’m honored to make this donation to Chicago Public Schools Foundation and help cultivate Chicago creative minds.”