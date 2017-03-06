WIN TICKETS TO PHOENIX LIGHTS FESTIVAL!

Live 101.5 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to check out the Phoenix Lights Festival at the Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9!
How to Win:
Listen during the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to The Morning Mess during the 7 AM hour this Monday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1015!
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9 2017
- Venue: Margaret T. Hance Park
- Address: 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
For more information, click here!