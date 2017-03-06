WIN TICKETS TO PHOENIX LIGHTS FESTIVAL!

Live 101.5 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to check out the Phoenix Lights Festival at the Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9!

How to Win:

Listen during the 7 AM Hour this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1015!

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9 2017

Venue: Margaret T. Hance Park

Address: 67 W Culver St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!