WIN POT OF GOLD TICKETS!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Pot of Gold Music Festival at Rawhide on March 17th & 18th, 2017!

Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 7 PM Hour Monday through Friday!

Tune into Bootleg Kev during the 7 PM hour this Tuesday through Friday!

Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: Friday March 17, 2017 AND Saturday March 18, 2017

Venue: Rawhide

Address: 5700 W N Loop Rd. Chandler, AZ

For more information, click here!