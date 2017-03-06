WIN POT OF GOLD TICKETS!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Pot of Gold Music Festival at Rawhide on March 17th & 18th, 2017!
Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!
How to Win
Listen During the 7 PM Hour Monday through Friday!
- Tune into Bootleg Kev during the 7 PM hour this Tuesday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Friday March 17, 2017 AND Saturday March 18, 2017
- Venue: Rawhide
- Address: 5700 W N Loop Rd. Chandler, AZ
For more information, click here!