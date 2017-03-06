WIN POT OF GOLD TICKETS!

March 6, 2017 12:00 AM
Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Pot of Gold Music Festival at Rawhide on March 17th & 18th, 2017!

Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 7 PM Hour Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into Bootleg Kev during the 7 PM hour this Tuesday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday March 17, 2017 AND Saturday March 18, 2017
  • Venue: Rawhide
  • Address: 5700 W N Loop Rd. Chandler, AZ

For more information, click here!

