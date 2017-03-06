WIN PHOENIX PRIDE TICKETS!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Phoenix Pride Festival at Steele Indian School Park April 1-2, 2017!
Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!
How to Win
Listen to The Morning Mess during the 9 AM Hour Monday through Friday!
- Tune into The Morning Mess during the 9 AM hour this Tuesday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: April 1-2, 2017
- Venue: Steele Indian School Park
- Address: 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012
For more information, click here!