WIN FINAL FOUR TICKETS!

March 6, 2017 12:00 AM
Live 101.5 wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to the NCAA Final Four Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention Center March 31- April 3, 2017!

How to Win:

Listen during the 8 PM Hour this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Bootleg Kev during the 8 PM hour this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1015!
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: March 31-April 3 2017
  • Venue: Phoenix Convention Center
  • Address: 100 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

