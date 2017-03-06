WIN DUA LIPA TICKETS!

March 6, 2017 12:00 AM By Natasha Castles
Filed Under: Crescent Ballroom, dua lipa, Live 101.5, Natasha Castles

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets see Dua Lipa at Crescent Ballroom on March 14, 2017!

Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!

How to Win

Listen During the 4 PM Hour Monday through Friday!

  • Tune into Natasha Castles during the 4 PM hour this Tuesday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: March 14, 2017
  • Venue: Crescent Ballroom
  • Address: 308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

