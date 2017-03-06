WIN DUA LIPA TICKETS!

Listen to Live 101.5 for your chance to win a pair of tickets see Dua Lipa at Crescent Ballroom on March 14, 2017!
Check out below to find out how you can win a pair of tickets!
How to Win
Listen During the 4 PM Hour Monday through Friday!
- Tune into Natasha Castles during the 4 PM hour this Tuesday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: March 14, 2017
- Venue: Crescent Ballroom
- Address: 308 N 2nd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
For more information, click here!