Right when you walked through the door, the vibe of the crowd was obvious. They were here to have a chill time with great music, and that’s exactly what they got. Don’t get me wrong, the night was full of super-hype moments… but the overall atmosphere of happy, relaxed people, could be felt from a mile away.

Absolutely loved watching Chromeo and Flume on the main-stage.  You can check out my interview with Flume here