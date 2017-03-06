Bench Warrant for Azealia Banks Issued by NYC Court

By Radio.com Staff

A bench warrant has been issued for Azealia Banks, which could result in the outspoken rapper’s arrest.

The New York Country District Attorney’s Office confirms to Radio.com that the warrant was issued after Banks failed to appear in court today for a hearing related to a 2015 arrest. The rapper faces charges including misdemeanor assault, attempted assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Back in 2015 eyewitnesses told People and Page Six that a fight broke out between Banks and two security guards at a New York City nightclub: one male and one female. Sources say neither recognized Banks and she became irate—screaming, cursing and allegedly using racial slurs. Though she was admitted to the club, another altercation reportedly occurred which led the security team to eject Banks from the venue.

Reports indicate that Banks spit in the female bouncer’s face, bit the guard’s breast and tore at articles of clothing members of the security team were wearing.

In a statement to Pitchfork Banks’ attorney’s claim there was confusion about the date, stating their client was in Paris for Fashion Week.

“She apologizes and will apologize in person to the Court for missing her scheduled hearing. In addition, she attempted to appear via a New York Attorney and through a close family member,” reads the statement. “Ms. Banks will go to the department to remedy the situation as soon as possible. Again, she apologizes for the inconvenience that may have caused the Department.”