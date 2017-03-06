Arizona Drivers: Slow Down to Avoid Tickets in New “Safety Corridors”

March 6, 2017 9:24 AM By Natasha Castles

This month a designated 63 miles of roads will be marked with high-profile signs as: “Safety Corridors” in which state troopers will practice zero tolerance enforcement in regards to speeding & aggressive drivers.

Here’s where you can find them off now:

• 4 miles of Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix

• 23 miles of eastbound I-10 from Loop 202 Santan to just north of Casa Grande

• 13 miles of the Superstition Freeway (U.S. 60) from the Loop 101 to Loop 202 Red Mountain

• 23 miles along Interstate 40 near Kingman in northwest Arizona

